Here are 6 signs Trump may use DHS stormtroopers to stop Democrats from voting

Last night I wrote about Trump’s use of ICE and Border Patrol stormtroopers under the auspices of the Department of Homeland Security to detain and intimidate peaceful protesters. In that piece I speculated that Trump was not only testing the waters of creating his own personal paramilitary domestic security force and attempting to please the most sadistic elements of his base, but also that he was taking the natural actions an executive might take if he actually believed the dystopian propaganda about America’s cities being promulgated every day on Fox News.
But there is another deeply alarming possibility to consider. This November will be the first since the expiration of a 1982 consent decree in which the Republican National Committee will be freed to conduct voter suppression and intimidation en masse. As Andy Kroll recently explained at Rolling Stone:
The result of the suit was a 1982 consent decree between the Democratic and Republican parties. Even though the RNC refused to admit wrong-doing in New Jersey, the group agreed […]
A banana republic with the world’s trusted currency.
I believe our currency is loosing it’s value, and is no longer trusted.
i’ve been trying so hard to tell everyone i know what chump is going to do! i knew this the day he wormed his way into the whitehouse! i cried! i told my mom this was the end of the America we all knew! i cried for 2 years, until i finally ran out of tears! i still can’t cry anymore! the other day i tried to talk to someone about the conversations i had, and they don’t want to talk about it! i said to her, do you finally see that what i told you was going to happen is coming true? she didn’t respond to me! i didn’t want to be right!!! :'(