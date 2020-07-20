Here are 6 signs Trump may use DHS stormtroopers to stop Democrats from voting

Stephan: Here is another take on what is going on in Portland. I take this very very seriously, and I suggest you do so as well. The only thing that is going to protect our democracy in November is massive citizen push back to what Trump, his administration, and the Republicans in Congress, and the state level, are trying to pull off.

Credit: Shealah Craighead

Last night I wrote about Trump’s use of ICE and Border Patrol stormtroopers under the auspices of the Department of Homeland Security to detain and intimidate peaceful protesters. In that piece I speculated that Trump was not only testing the waters of creating his own personal paramilitary domestic security force and attempting to please the most sadistic elements of his base, but also that he was taking the natural actions an executive might take if he actually believed the dystopian propaganda about America’s cities being promulgated every day on Fox News.

But there is another deeply alarming possibility to consider. This November will be the first since the expiration of a 1982 consent decree in which the Republican National Committee will be freed to conduct voter suppression and intimidation en masse. As Andy Kroll recently explained at Rolling Stone:

The result of the suit was a 1982 consent decree between the Democratic and Republican parties. Even though the RNC refused to admit wrong-doing in New Jersey, the group agreed […]