The U.S. Coal Industry Is Declining Irreversibly

Stephan: Here is some excellent news. However, it is accompanied by some bad news. A nation that valued fostering wellbeing, would be developing programs to help the communities dependent on the coal industry to make the transition into a new community, family, and individual economy. But, of course, in today's United States, that's not happening, so for those communities, it is going to be a very difficult time.

Credit: Oil Price

Nearly all of the coal produced in the United States goes for electricity generation, but its share has been eroded in recent years by growing natural gas-powered generation and rising share of renewable energy generation.

Coal is one of the main sources of energy in the United States, accounting for 14 percent of domestic primary energy production in 2019, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Thursday.

Most of the coal produced in the U.S. is used to power coal-fired power plants, while the industrial sector and the commercial sector account for small shares of coal consumption, the EIA said.

According to EIA data, U.S. coal production and consumption have been on a decline since peaking in 2008 and 2007, respectively. Last year, for example, U.S. coal production hit its lowest level since 1978, while coal consumption dropped to the lowest since 1975.

The rise of renewables and declining coal electricity generation resulted in energy consumption from renewables in the United States surpassing in 2019 coal consumption for the first time since 1885, the EIA said last month.

Last year, total U.S. […]