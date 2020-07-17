‘Riddled With Lies’: Analysis Finds Fox News Covid-19 Coverage Featured Misinformation 253 Times in Just Five Days

Stephan: Fox is the most widely watched news network in the United States. That statement is bizarre but true. It is also a deliberate and explicit disinformation operation. You cannot know whether any particular "fact" presented on Fox is reliable and accurate. This is bad when it comes to political opinion, but it is far worse when it comes to information that can kill you. As a result, in my opinion, Fox is an active participant, and co-conspirator along with Trump, his administration, and Republican state governors, in the perpetration of mass murder.

Fox News hit viewers with an “avalanche of misinformation” in its weekday coverage of the coronavirus crisis from July 6 through 10, according to a national media watchdog group that documented at least 253 instances of the network’s coverage undermining science, politicizing the pandemic, emphasizing economic issues, and promoting other lies or problematic positions in those five days alone.

Media Matters for America (MMFA) noted in a statement that its new analysis released Thursday follows Yahoo News reporting from earlier this month which claims that Fox News‘ messaging on Covid-19 was undergoing a “remarkable turn” from its earlier coverage to “acknowledge … that the coronavirus is a far graver threat.”

In contrast with the kind of shift reported by Yahoo, MMFA revealed that:

Nearly half of Fox‘s coronavirus misinformation was about the science of coronavirus and health recommendations from experts (115 instances).

Fox politicized recommended public health measures, such as face masks usage and business closures, 63 times.

Fox emphasized the economy and reopening schools 46 times despite public health concerns.

Fox’s “The Ingraham Angle” was responsible for a quarter of all coronavirus misinformation on the network.

Fox‘s “straight news” shows accounted for more than one-third of all coronavirus misinformation.

“Fox host Laura Ingraham and her prime-time show ‘The Ingraham Angle’ traded in coronavirus misinformation […]