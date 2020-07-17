Millions of American workers lost health insurance as coronavirus pandemic worsened

Stephan: One of the most important things the Covid-19 pandemic has shown everyone willing to look at facts is that the illness profit system, what passes for healthcare in the United States, has been an abject failure. And nothing about this failure is getting better. This report is the factual account of just one horrifying aspect of this tragedy. And do I need to tell you that Trump and his administration, and Moscow Mitch's Republican Senate couldn't care less? Probably not.

Millions of Americans have lost employer-sponsored health care coverage since the coronavirus pandemic hit the U.S., causing a recession and widespread job losses.

Nearly half of all Americans receive their health insurance through their employer. And amid coronavirus layoffs, some states have seen a massive uptick in the number of uninsured adults.

According to a report by Families USA, a non-profit public health organization, nine states and the District of Columbia have more than a 30% increase in the number of uninsured from February to May 2020, compared to 2018. Overall, the percentage increase of uninsured in the U.S. is at 21%, with 5.3 million people losing health care coverage between February and May.

Massachusetts saw a 93% increase in the number of uninsured adults compared to 2018. Next highest was Hawaii at 72%. The state relies heavily on tourism, an industry that’s been devastated by the pandemic due to travel restrictions put in place across the world.

Rhode Island and Michigan followed at 55% and […]