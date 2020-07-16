Fertility rate: ‘Jaw-dropping’ global crash in children being born

The world is ill-prepared for the global crash in children being born which is set to have a “jaw-dropping” impact on societies, say researchers.
Falling fertility rates mean nearly every country could have shrinking populations by the end of the century.
And 23 nations – including Spain and Japan – are expected to see their populations halve by 2100.
Countries will also age dramatically, with as many people turning 80 as there are being born.
What is going on?
The fertility rate – the average number of children a woman gives birth to – is falling.
If the number falls below approximately 2.1, then the size of the population starts to fall.
In 1950, women were having an average of 4.7 children in their lifetime.
Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation showed the global fertility rate nearly halved to 2.4 in 2017 – and their study, published in the Lancet, projects it will fall below 1.7 by 2100.
I think an even more acute cause of population decline between now and the turn of the century, will be the economic irrelevance of an increasing% of the population as automation works its way through the economy. In Capitalism’s your value as a being is entirely utilitarian and its difficult to imagine the Capitalist class subsidizing multiple generations of “takers”.
Then the economic system will have to change as it will because it is collapsing. Capitalism did not always exist and this hyper-individualistic greed/fear based system cannot endure. I believe that this cursed system is dying to be replaced by cooperation and wellness as the “bottom line”. The Randian divisions of makers and takers is inhuman and fundamentally offensive.
Alright Stephan you have your data but why is more of the natural world in ruin and species in the oceans and on land disappearing rapidly? There are 7+ billion humans eating and crapping up this beautiful planet for survival and profit yet population is not a problem??? Or are you arguing that we are at or past a tipping point and now species decline or extinction will be the human one?
Still you say you have argued for 20 years that human over population is not a problem in a world in major decline awash in plastic and every other environmental toxin that highly intelligent brains can devise.
since the advent of wireless technology fertility rates have been plummeting. of course there are other factors but many studies confirm harm to sperm, motility, and reproductive organs. the organs with the most water are the brain, eyes and testicles. microwaves are drawn to water. this is not speculation, this is fact.
Prof. Olle Johansson responds to two questions: Can exposure to Wi-Fi cause irreparable damage to DNA? Prof. Olle Johansson is asked about irreversible sterility in mice. SSITA – Safe Schools …
Virtually every woman I know who has pursued higher education and a career, and has made often significant contributions to science, the arts, and scholarship, have had to chose to not have children, or have been single mothers struggling to raise their children while working. There is also something called the feminization of poverty, statistics that show in America an overwhelming number of children are living in poverty because they are being raised by single mothers. When we have a society that supports women and children and working mothers with appropriate resources, as well as a society in which men take responsibility for fatherhood and participate in it instead of females being left to do the important job of raising children , perhaps more women will wish to produce children.