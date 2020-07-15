Trump nominates far right ‘fish-oil salesman’ accused of ties to neo-Nazi extremists to National Security Education Board

Stephan: Trump has resurrected Sebastian Gorka, pulling him from a grave somewhere, and appointed him to the National Security Education Board. How can that be? The man, even by Trump standards is an outstandingly vile orc from the rightwing sewage pit. The answer I think is that Trump's most dominant personality aspect is his obsession with wreaking vengeance against anyone who does not support him. I think he realizes he is probably going to lose, and so he is going to use the rest of his time in office essentially punishing Americans for his loss. Have you noticed that everyone he appoints is a grifter, corrupt, a scumbag, or all three? They will destroy the institutions to which they are appointed from the inside. So take that America. You didn't love me so I am going to screw you big time.

Sebastian Gorka

He’s been called a “fish-oil salesman,” a “terrible scholar,” and a “fake terrorism expert,” and has been accused of having ties to a neo-Nazi group but on Tuesday President Donald Trump nominated Sebastian Gorka to become a member of the prestigious National Security Education Board. The term is for four years.

Gorka, supposedly a “counterterrorism adviser,” spent about seven months as part of the nascent Trump administration, serving as a Deputy Assistant to the President and Strategist but ultimately “was unable to get clearance for the National Security Council,” the AP reported in May of 2017.

While working in the Trump White House Foreign Policy published an article titled, “Sebastian Gorka May Be a Far-Right Nativist, but for Sure He’s a Terrible Scholar.” That makes it challenging to defend placing Gorka on the National Security Education Board, which have “Cabinet-level” status, according to its own website.

Board members “include experts from non-profit organizations and academia,” and currently “include representatives from the Department of […]