Trump nominates far right ‘fish-oil salesman’ accused of ties to neo-Nazi extremists to National Security Education Board

He’s been called a “fish-oil salesman,” a “terrible scholar,” and a “fake terrorism expert,” and has been accused of having ties to a neo-Nazi group but on Tuesday President Donald Trump nominated Sebastian Gorka to become a member of the prestigious National Security Education Board. The term is for four years.
Gorka, supposedly a “counterterrorism adviser,” spent about seven months as part of the nascent Trump administration, serving as a Deputy Assistant to the President and Strategist but ultimately “was unable to get clearance for the National Security Council,” the AP reported in May of 2017.
While working in the Trump White House Foreign Policy published an article titled, “Sebastian Gorka May Be a Far-Right Nativist, but for Sure He’s a Terrible Scholar.” That makes it challenging to defend placing Gorka on the National Security Education Board, which have “Cabinet-level” status, according to its own website.
Board members “include experts from non-profit organizations and academia,” and currently “include representatives from the Department of […]
What a scary face – like trump, the face of a bulldog bully. You are correct – it cannot be hidden that Trump behaves exactly like a bullying, spoiled 14 year old whose major urge is to “get even” – and that’s why he’s been busy gutting anything perceived as liberal or intellectual just as fast as he can. And if his regime is ever questioned in the future, one question we all should be asking is why one person should have been given so much power in the first place.