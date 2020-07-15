The Covid-19 Pandemic and Resulting Economic Crash Have Caused the Greatest Health Insurance Losses in American History

Stephan: It suprises me how little media coverage the dramatic loss of health insurance being experienced by Americans is generating. It is yet another aspect of the utter failure of U.S. the illness profit system to deal with the pandemic and its effects.

Results in Brief

» An estimated 5.4 million workers are becoming uninsured because of job losses they experienced from February to May of this year.

» These estimated increases in the number of uninsured adults would be 39% higher than any annual increase ever recorded. The highest previous increase took place over the one-year period from 2008 to 2009, when 3.9 million nonelderly adults became uninsured.

» Nearly half (46%) of the increases in the uninsured resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic and economic crash have occurred in five states: California, Texas, Florida, New York, and North Carolina

» In eight states 20% or more of adults are now uninsured: Texas, where nearly three in ten adults under age 65 are uninsured (29%); Florida (25%); Oklahoma (24%); Georgia (23%); Mississippi (22%); Nevada (21%); North Carolina (20%); and South Carolina (20%). All but Oklahoma are also among the 15 states with the country’s highest spike in new COVID-19 cases during the week ending on July 12.

» Five states have experienced increases in the number of uninsured adults that exceed 40%: Massachusetts, where the […]