Millions in Aid From Small Business Relief Fund Went to “Hate Groups”

Stephan: Trumper hate groups, of course, got a good chunk of your tax money. Got to keep your homies happy. Here's the story.

A number of hate groups received loans from the government’s small business coronavirus relief fund. Credit: Getty

At least 10 groups with a history of making anti-Black, anti-LGBTQ or anti-immigrant statements received loans from the government’s small business coronavirus relief fund.

The Center for Immigration Studies, for instance, a Washington, D.C.-based organization described as a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center, got as much as $1 million from the Paycheck Protection Program, with the loan made by United Bank. The Southern Poverty Law Center in 2017 documented more than 2,000 instances in which the Center for Immigration Studies “circulated the writings of white nationalists and antisemitic writers.”

The 10 policy groups received a total of as much as $10 million in assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program. Eight of those groups are identified as hate groups by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Another group is headed by James Dobson, whom Southern Poverty Law Center has said “is well known for his anti-LGBT views,” claiming that homosexuals will “destroy the earth.”

A tenth group, Concerned […]