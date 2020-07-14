Editor’s Note – What Happened to Our Tax Dollars

Stephan: Today as the nation's economy is crashing, as 39 states are experiencing Covid-19 surges so great that local health care systems are collapsing, as millions of American children are facing food stress, while their parents are weeks away from being evicted, losing their cars, and going bankrupt, I have decided to devote today's edition of SR to where the billions of our tax dollars have gone instead of going to ordinary Americans. We are in the midst of a catastrophe created by the corruption, and incompetence of the Trump administration, the silence and ineptitude of the Congress, and the complete moronic incompetence of Republican governors. But also, importantly, this situation is due to the utter stupidity of a large percentage of Americans themselves. And it is all getting worse, not better. Meanwhile, Trump has a 40% approval rating. Today I saw this Trumpian support play out in the real world. I went to the pharmacy to pick something up, and as I was going into the store a White woman looking to be in her 50s, a "Karen" in the parlance of the day was just in front of me. She was not wearing a mask but did have a little label pasted on her chest, that she had downloaded from some website, saying she was an American and was not required to wear a mask As she tried to enter the store manager stopped her, and told her it was the store's policy that everyone wear a mask. She pointed to the label on her chest and said she was an American and she was exercising her rights. He politely told her he did not care about her label. And that if she had no mask she could not enter. She became agitated and rude, but he was unyielding and she finally stormed off, cursing him as she walked away. I realized as I watched this little scene that the Great Schism Trend about which I have written on multiple occasions (see SR archives), has reached a level that I have never seen before, not even at the height of the anti-Viet Nam War movement and that the November election, at both the presidential and congressional level, is going to determine what kind of country America will be going forward.