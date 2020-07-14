‘Alarming’: Some Small Businesses Received Just $1 in Covid-19 Relief Loans as Kushner Family, Wall Street Investors Raked in Millions

Stephan: It should come as no surprise that the Kushners and Trump families, and their cronies, are raking in buckets of your tax dollars, but even saying that the scale is gobsmacking. Children may be hungry, elders may living day to day, and your brother or sister may be on the verge of losing their homes, but Trumpian grifters couldn't care less; they are just trying to get every dime they can. Here is some data making this point.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner attends a meeting with President Donald Trump and several CEOs of major banks discussing the coronavirus response during a meeting in the Cabinet Room at the White House on March 11, 2020 in Washington, D.C. Credit: Mark Wilson/Getty

The Kushner family, large chains backed by private equity, Wall Street investors, Kanye West, members of Congress, and the law firm that represented President Donald Trump during the Mueller probe were among the thousands of beneficiaries of a Covid-19 relief program aimed at rescuing struggling small businesses and keeping workers employed, according to new federal data released Monday.

While the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) data disclosure reveals just a fraction of recipients of forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, critics voiced concern that large, wealthy firms were able to readily access millions of dollars in relief funds as more vulnerable companies frequently received less money than they applied for—or nothing at all.

“We cannot allow those small businesses that were grossly underfunded or disadvantaged by the program to disappear and not have their stories told and rectified.”

—John Arensmeyer, […]