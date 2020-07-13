Trump gets some good election news: GOP voter registrations outpace Dems

It was a flicker of hope for Donald Trump in an otherwise dismal summer.
Late last month, the Democratic data firm TargetSmart found that while new voter registrations had plummeted amid the coronavirus pandemic, those who were registering in competitive states tended to be whiter, older and less Democratic than before.
When he saw the numbers, Ben Wessel, executive director of NextGen America, said he “got nervous,” and other Democratic-leaning groups felt the same.
The report seemed to confirm what state elections officials and voter registration groups had been seeing in the field for weeks: Neither Democrats nor Republicans had been registering many voters during the pandemic. But Democrats were suffering disproportionately from the slowdown.
Last month in Iowa, where the race between Trump and Joe Biden is surprisingly close, Republicans nosed back ahead of Democrats in active registrations after ceding the lead to Democrats for the first time in years.
“In some states, before the pandemic, you were seeing a net edge for Democrats,” said Page Gardner, founder and president of the Voter Participation Center, which works to […]
Could it be that nothing will stick to trump, that his very vileness will let him slide/slim his way through with a “win” in the electoral college? This professor seems to think so and he has been correct before. Copied from the “Gateway Pundit”: Professor Helmut Norpoth is a political science professor at Long Island’s Stony Brook University.
His model has been correct since 1996 on predicting the popular vote. We reported that his 2016 forecast rested on a model that tracks cyclical movements in American presidential elections. It goes back to 1828, when popular voting became widespread and the two-party system took hold. Over nearly two centuries, American presidential elections have exhibited a distinct cycle. This is not the pattern associated with partisan realignments that may last 30 years or so, but a shorter cycle that relates to party control of the White House.
Still the pandemic may save us or will the “plandemic” story win out?
That there are so many people supporting this corrupt regime is what terrifies me, that they cheer as the country and constitution is gutted.
They cheer because, in part, thinking folk like us are deeply upset and offended by the chaos, cruelty and confrontation that dear leader promotes. Nobody tells me what to do they say as they fall in line behind himself.