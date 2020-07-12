What 9 GOP Campaign Consultants Really Think About Republicans’ Chances in November

Shooting rubber bullet grenades at protesting priests. Catastrophically botching the pandemic response, resulting in a public health and economic calamity. Tweeting “white power” memes. Ranting in front of empty arenas about how he navigated a “slippery ramp.” Being MIA while his Russian benefactors put out a hit on American soldiers in Afghanistan.
The last three months have been a political dumpster fire for President Trump, and the flames have engulfed Republicans up and down the ballot. But while pockets of Republican resistance have roasted Dear Leader, elected officials in D.C. and their Svengalis in the consultant class have remained steadfast.
These swamp creatures were never the biggest Trumpers in the first place — his initial campaign team was an assortment of D-listers and golf course grunts rather than traditional GOP ad men. So why, as Trump’s numbers plummet, are these establishment RINOs continuing to debase themselves […]
None too surprised by any of this apparently political consultants are,for the most part, in it for the money. Conservative or liberal are just part of the marketing package and of course the more successes then the more business. The trump party is just the latest and most extreme example of money and power before all else even as they destroy the very system that sustains them.
As I have gotten older I now believe that a lot of us like/want to be lied to because of the wonderful feeling of being right. Then we can gather with others who are right and we can become righteous with good reason. I have become less sure of what I know about almost everything and I think I’m right!