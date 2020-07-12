Twitter CEO to Fund Universal Basic Income Experiment in These U.S. Cities

Stephan: Here is some very interesting good news. Bravo Jack Dorsey. I will follow this closely and report on what happens.

Chief executive officer of Twitter Inc. and Square Inc. Jack Dorsey arrives to attend the “Tech for Good” Summit at Hotel de Marigny on May 15, 2019 in Paris, France.

Credit: Chesnot/Getty

Twitter boss Jack Dorsey is donating $3 million to a coalition of mayors advocating for the introduction of universal basic income in dozens of cities.

The billionaire co-founder of the social networking giant announced on Thursday that he was investing the funds into the Mayors for a Guaranteed Income—a project launched last month by Michael Tubbs, the 29-year-old mayor of Stockton, California.

“This is one tool to close the wealth and income gap, level systemic race and gender inequalities, and create economic security for families,” Dorsey tweeted.

The coalition is promoting the benefits of a guaranteed income for citizens in at least 15 cities so far, which would potentially affect more than 7 million Americans.

The system, if rolled out, would give a monthly cash payment directly to individuals with “no strings attached and no work requirement,” it explains online. Several U.S. cities are now backing the project, including Los […]