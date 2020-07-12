There’s no quick fix for climate change

Stephan: The absolute failure of both parties to get the American public to understand what is coming with climate change, and how dramatic it is going to be I find very depressing. And the same is true in many other countries. Humans just can't seem to comprehend what they have done to the earth and what is coming as a result of that stupidity and greed. Nor to understand that there are no quick fixes. This piece discusses that issue.

Illustration by Ana Kova



It could take decades before cuts to greenhouse gases actually affect global temperatures, according to a new study. 2035 is probably the earliest that scientists could see a statistically significant change in temperature — and that’s only if humans take dramatic action to combat climate change.

BE READY FOR THE LONG HAUL

Specifically, 2035 is the year we might expect to see results if we switch from business-as-usual pollution to an ambitious path that limits global warming to under 2 degrees Celsius — the target laid out in the Paris climate agreement. The world isn’t on track to meet that goal, so we might not see the fruits of our labor until even later. That means policymakers need to be ready for the long haul, and we’re all going to need to be patient while we wait for the changes we make now to take effect.

“I foresee this kind of train wreck coming where we make all this effort, and we have nothing to show for it,” says lead author of the study, Bjørn Samset. “This will take […]