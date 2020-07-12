Number of Food Insecure Households With Children Doubled From Pre-COVID Levels

Stephan: How is it possible that the richest nation in the world has 25% of its children facing food shortages and insecurity? The answer of course is that our entire economy is based on neoliberal policies in which profit is the only priority, human suffering and wellbeing are not even factors to consider. We have a desperate need to restructure our economy, on principles that make fostering wellbeing the first priority. Have we the courage, the intelligence to do it? I don't know, but we will learn something from the November election.

As policymakers consider what could be the last COVID-19 relief package this year, they should respond to the alarming rise in the number of children who aren’t getting enough to eat by increasing SNAP (food stamp) benefits, which would minimize COVID-19’s lasting impact on a generation of children.

Policymakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Democrats, have called for policies that support children in the next package. That’s wise, because many families with children, particularly low-income families, already struggled with food insecurity and other hardship before the pandemic, and they’ve been hit especially hard by the crisis. With schools closed, many children, particularly low-income children, have missed out on educational instruction and other supports with potentially lasting consequences; many families of low-income children who normally eat free- or reduced-price meals at school also suddenly had to provide those meals just as they were losing jobs and other income.

Compared to childless families, families with children were likelier to lose employment income — over half of families with children report such losses — and likelier to be behind on rent or mortgage payments. Rising food costs are […]