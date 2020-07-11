New Report Finds Economic Benefits of Protecting 30% of Planet’s Land and Ocean Outweigh the Costs 5-to-1

“This report unequivocally tells us that the time to finance nature—for people and for planet—is now.”
“The benefits to humanity are incalculable, and the cost of inaction is unthinkable.”
—Jamison Ervin, UNDP
That’s how Jamison Ervin, manager of the Global Program on Nature for Development at the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), summed up a new study commissioned by Campaign for Nature (CFN), a coalition of over 100 conservation groups and scientists who support protecting at least 30% of the planet’s land and ocean by 2030.
Protecting 30% of the Planet for Nature: Costs, Benefits, Economic Implications (pdf) was released Wednesday and “is the first ever analysis of protected area impacts across multiple economic sectors, including […]