New Report Finds Economic Benefits of Protecting 30% of Planet’s Land and Ocean Outweigh the Costs 5-to-1

Stephan: Here, as clear as could be, is proof of Schwartz' Law of Wellbeing; which says that policies that foster wellbeing are always, easier to implement, more productive, more efficient, nicer to live under, longer enduring, and much, much, cheaper. I have never been able to find a counter example to this law.

Second growth redwood trees are seen in a grove at Joaquin Miller Park in Oakland, California, on April 29, 2020. Save the Redwoods League is now focusing on preserving and restoring forests that have been clearcut in the past 100 or so years, after studies showed these forests sequester more carbon, faster than any other forest in the world.

Credit : Carlos Avila Gonzalez/The San Francisco Chronicle/Getty

“This report unequivocally tells us that the time to finance nature—for people and for planet—is now.”

“The benefits to humanity are incalculable, and the cost of inaction is unthinkable.”

—Jamison Ervin, UNDP

That’s how Jamison Ervin, manager of the Global Program on Nature for Development at the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), summed up a new study commissioned by Campaign for Nature (CFN), a coalition of over 100 conservation groups and scientists who support protecting at least 30% of the planet’s land and ocean by 2030.

Protecting 30% of the Planet for Nature: Costs, Benefits, Economic Implications (pdf) was released Wednesday and “is the first ever analysis of protected area impacts across multiple economic sectors, including […]