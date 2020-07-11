Stephan: The previous report was about the rise of CO2 to unprecedented levels, he is a viable remediation. There are a lot of things we could do, but aren't because the Republican Party led by Traitor Trump is doing everything it can to keep carbon energy alive. It is very important to always keep in mind that it isn't just Trump, it is the entire Republican party, and all the Republicans in public office. This party is killing America, and I say that not in a partisan way, but on the basis of objectively verifiable social outcome data.

Researchers are clear that cutting the fossil fuel burning that releases carbon dioxide is the most important action needed to tackle the climate emergency. But climate scientists also agree that, in addition, massive amounts of CO2 need to be removed from the air to meet the Paris Agreement goals of keeping global temperature rise below 2C.

According to new research, one way we could suck billions of tons of CO2 from the air every year is by spreading rock dust on farmland. Apparently, the chemical reactions that degrade the rock particles lock the greenhouse gas into carbonates within months, and some scientists say this approach may be the best near-term way of removing CO2 from the atmosphere.

The rock dust approach, called enhanced rock weathering (ERW), has several advantages, the researchers say. First, many farmers already add limestone dust to soils to reduce acidification, and adding other rock dust improves fertility and crop yields, meaning application could be routine and desirable. The first detailed global analysis of the technique, published in the journal Nature, estimates that treating about half […]