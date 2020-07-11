Carbon Dioxide Emissions Near Level Not Seen in 15 Million Years, New Study Warns

Stephan: Collapse of the earth's ecosystem, extinction of thousands of species, sea rise, death of the coral reefs, temperature rise -- it was 119*F in Phoenix yesterday -- and now this. And yet we have a political party, the Republicans, whose members either don't believe in climate change, or who don't see it as a major priority. My prediction is that somewhere between 2040-2045 we will reach a catastrophic crisis that will forever change the earth and human civilization. All because of stupidity and greed.

Authors of a new study warned Thursday that increasing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is nearing a level not seen in 15 million years. Dawn Ellner / Flickr

As a United Nations agency released new climate projections showing that the world is on track in the next five years to hit or surpass a key limit of the Paris agreement, authors of a new study warned Thursday that increasing carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is nearing a level not seen in 15 million years.

For the study, published in the journal Scientific Reports, researchers at the University of Southampton in the United Kingdom examined CO2 levels during the Late Pliocene about three million years ago “to search for modern and near future-like climate states,” co-author Thomas Chalk explained in a series of tweets.

“A striking result we’ve found is that the warmest part of the Pliocene had between 380 and 420 parts per million CO2 in the atmosphere,” Chalk told the Guardian. “This is similar to today’s value of around 415 parts per million, showing […]