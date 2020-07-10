The plan meant to unite Biden and Bernie voters on climate is finally here

Stephan: I see this story as good news because it means that Democrats, whose major weakness is their obsession with tertiary nuance, which makes it very hard to come to a common intention, will not shoot themselves in the head as they have so often done in the past, but will seek a shared goal, and make climate change a major priority.

Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden

Credit: Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty

Once upon a time, many moons ago — i.e., back in April — Democratic presidential primary candidate Bernie Sanders agreed to exit the race and join forces with his mortal frenemy Joe Biden to help the former vice president take the White House. The two announced they were putting together a series of joint “unity” task forces with experts from each of their camps to shape the Democratic platform, including a task force on climate change.

After a few months of weekly Zoom meetings and conference calls, the task forces sent their final recommendations to the Democratic National Committee for its consideration on Wednesday.

On climate change, the two candidates and their supporters had some serious divides to bridge. Over the course of nine months of primary debates, Biden touted his plan to build 500,000 electric vehicle chargers and put his faith in American exceptionalism while Sanders bashed fossil fuel executives and promoted the Green New Deal. To try to find a middle ground, Sanders appointed Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Sunrise Movement co-founder Varshini Prakash, and […]