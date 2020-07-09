Trump Pushed CIA to Give Intelligence to Kremlin, While Taking No Action Against Russia Arming Taliban

Stephan: If you ever wanted to know what treason looks like, it looks like this. Then place this report in the context of Putin paying $100,000 bounties for the murder of American service personnel in Afghanistan, and Trump's utter indifference and non-response to that. Does that make it a little clearer? How any American could vote for Traitor Trump is beyond my comprehension. Ask your Trumper friends, if you have any, how they will justify voting for him.

Trump and Putin Credit: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty

Why would the Russian government think it could get away with paying bounties to the Taliban to kill American soldiers? One answer to that question may be the extraordinary response that Moscow received when the Trump administration learned of a precursor to the bounty operation. From mid-2017 and into 2018, Pentagon officials became increasingly confident in intelligence reports that the Kremlin was arming the Taliban, which posed a significant threat to American and coalition forces on the ground in Afghanistan.

President Trump’s actions in the face of the Russia-Taliban arms program likely signaled weak US resolve in the eyes of Putin and Russian military intelligence.

Three dimensions of Trump’s response are described in detail in this article, based on interviews with several former Trump administration officials who spoke to Just Security on the record.

First, President Trump decided not to confront Putin about supplying arms to the terrorist group. Second, during the very times in which U.S. military officials publicly raised concerns about the program’s threat to U.S. forces, Trump undercut them. He embraced Putin, overtly […]