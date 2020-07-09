In Parched Southwest, Warm Spring Renews Threat of ‘Megadrought’

Stephan: Just because we are in the middle of a Pandemic that now involves at least one percent of the American population doesn't mean that climate change is taking some time off. As I have been warning my readers since the early 90s, water is destiny, and we are going to have three big internal migrations: 1) Away from coasts because of too much water; 2) out of the Southwest because of temperature increase and insufficient water; and, 3) out of the central states because of violence weather events like tornadoes. Well, here's a little update.

Colorado drought Credit: Colorado Springs Gazette

LOVELAND PASS, COLORADO — Here at 12,000 feet on the Continental Divide, only vestiges of the winter snowpack remain, scattered white patches that have yet to melt and feed the upper Colorado River, 50 miles away.

That’s normal for mid-June in the Rockies. What’s unusual this year is the speed at which the snow went. And with it went hopes for a drought-free year in the Southwest.

“We had a really warm spring,” said Graham Sexstone, a hydrologist with the United States Geological Survey. “Everything this year has melted really fast.”

The Southwest has been mired in drought for most of the past two decades. The heat and dryness, made worse by climate change, have been so persistent that some researchers say the region is now caught up in a megadrought, like those that scientists who study past climate say occurred here occasionally over the past 1,200 years and lasted 40 years or longer.

Even a single season of drought is bad news for the Southwest, where agriculture, industry […]