As COVID-19 deaths hit record numbers, Trump oversees a historic wealth transfer to the super-rich

Stephan: Also under cover of the pandemic, Trump is making sure the rich, including his family, get much richer. Are you getting richer? Probably not.

Some billionaires having a good time, and the common folk affected by the pandemic by Getty/Salon

Where you or I would see misery, the super-rich see opportunity. (That includes the billionaire president.)

Indeed, amid a pandemic with a six-figure death toll, America’s wealthiest capitalists are consolidating their unprecedented gains realized thanks to the spread of a deadly virus, which their chief protector Donald J. Trump is working overtime to spread. The coronavirus news cycle was a perfect cover to mask what has really been happening.

Thus, as Trump’s so-called policies kill tens of thousands of Americans, he’s making the richest even richer.

Even as the death toll mounts, including any number of essential workers, the downdraft of Trump’s Depression is kicking in. Remember all the hot air about premium pay for the essential workforce? According to the latest monthly Bureau of Labor Statistics, hourly earnings for private non-farm payroll shrank by 35 cents and hour, while nonsupervisory workers lost 23 cents an hour.

Based on the President’s actions, it appears that he subscribes to the […]