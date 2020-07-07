25% of People Believe Unproven Conspiracy Theories About COVID-19

- Misinformation and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 continue to flourish in the wake of the pandemic.
- A recent online survey of about 2,500 people found that 25 percent either showed a consistent pattern or “very high levels” of endorsing “conspiracy thinking” about the novel coronavirus.
- Medical experts urge people to listen to medically credible individuals who speak from knowledge and experience instead of following ideas and untested therapies from social media and even the White House.
- Knowledgeable professionals suggest simple interventions to keep yourself and others safe from COVID-19: Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Seek medical care if you feel ill, and follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
All data and statistics are based on publicly available data at the time of publication. Some information may be out of date.
The FDATrusted Source have removed the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine […]
For a great summary of HCQ tests on covid-19, see https://c19study.com/boulware.html
I guess regarding Hydroxychloriquine we should believe a reliable source like The Lancet with its recently retracted, bogus study with a fraudulent database on the ineffectiveness of Hydroxychloriquine. Gee I wonder why people don’t have faith in “science” anymore. I would think this website would be willing to look a bit deeper.
I am so tired of these back and forth arguments from those who know little to no science and don’t care to know more because they “believe” they are right. On the other side are those who trust science are very careful protecting themselves through proper behavior and “believe” they are right. Each side condemns the other for their stupidity and silly fears that restricts “freedom”.
For myself only, I refuse to exist in fear and hiding but will wear a mask as a sign of respect when out in enclosed public space. I do not believe in magic treatments and avoid the medical profit systems as much as possible. And finally, there are an infinite number of ways to die. No one gets out of here alive whether you leave at 8 or 85 when your time comes it comes and off you go.