25% of People Believe Unproven Conspiracy Theories About COVID-19

Stephan: In most of the rest of the developed world there is only one pandemic going on, and in most of those countries, with the notable exception of Russia, Brazil, and India, it seems to be almost over. In the United States things are very different. It is my view that in America we have two pandemics going on concurrently. One is the Covid-19 pandemic. The other is the Trumper stupidity pandemic. They may be able to cure Covid-19, but death seems to be the only cure for stupidity.

Misinformation and conspiracy theories about COVID-19 continue to flourish in the wake of the pandemic.

A recent online survey of about 2,500 people found that 25 percent either showed a consistent pattern or “very high levels” of endorsing “conspiracy thinking” about the novel coronavirus.

Medical experts urge people to listen to medically credible individuals who speak from knowledge and experience instead of following ideas and untested therapies from social media and even the White House.

Knowledgeable professionals suggest simple interventions to keep yourself and others safe from COVID-19: Wear a mask. Wash your hands. Seek medical care if you feel ill, and follow the guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

