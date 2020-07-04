Biden rolls out team to boost climate vote

Joe Biden’s campaign is unveiling a “Climate Engagement Advisory Council” this morning aimed at “mobilizing” voters who prioritize climate change and environmental justice.
Why it matters: November’s election is a stark contrast between Biden, whose platform goes much further than Obama-era policies, and President Trump, who largely dismisses the problem and is rolling back his predecessor’s initiatives.
- And activism stemming from the police killing of George Floyd is putting fresh focus on environmental justice — that is, addressing the disproportionate pollution burdens facing people of color and poor communities.
How it works: Members of the newly unveiled council named this morning are…
- Tom Steyer, the billionaire activist and donor
- Dr. Cecilia Martinez, executive director of the Center for Earth, Energy & Democracy
- Lonnie R. Stephenson, head of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
- Deb Haaland, a Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico
- Carol Browner, a top climate official in the Obama years and current board chair of the League of Conservation Voters
- Harold Mitchell, Jr., a former South Carolina state representative and founder of the ReGenesis Community Development Corporation
The intrigue: Climate change hasn’t traditionally been a high-profile […]
