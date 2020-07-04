Biden rolls out team to boost climate vote

Stephan: If Joe Biden wins the presidency and the Senate flips to Democratic, from what I read, and learn from talking to people close to Biden's, campaign, I think there is a real chance America will do what is necessary to transform the country so it can survive in the age of climate change. It is up to us, you and me, to make that happen.

Joe Biden’s campaign is unveiling a “Climate Engagement Advisory Council” this morning aimed at “mobilizing” voters who prioritize climate change and environmental justice.

Why it matters: November’s election is a stark contrast between Biden, whose platform goes much further than Obama-era policies, and President Trump, who largely dismisses the problem and is rolling back his predecessor’s initiatives.

And activism stemming from the police killing of George Floyd is putting fresh focus on environmental justice — that is, addressing the disproportionate pollution burdens facing people of color and poor communities.

How it works: Members of the newly unveiled council named this morning are…

Tom Steyer, the billionaire activist and donor

Dr. Cecilia Martinez, executive director of the Center for Earth, Energy & Democracy

Lonnie R. Stephenson, head of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers

Deb Haaland, a Democratic congresswoman from New Mexico

Carol Browner, a top climate official in the Obama years and current board chair of the League of Conservation Voters

Harold Mitchell, Jr., a former South Carolina state representative and founder of the ReGenesis Community Development Corporation

The intrigue: Climate change hasn’t traditionally been a high-profile […]