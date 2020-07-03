Trump 2020 campaign accused of ‘ripping off’ Nazi eagle logo

Stephan:The country seems to have accepted as normal Trump's endless racist and fascist dog whistles. But we have now gone past that. Recently, for Trump and his orces that wasn't enough. Now we are at the stage of blaring trumpets. But, even at that level, this is gobsmacking. The Trumplicans are now running an openly fascist campaign from its symbology to the desire of Trump for mass gatherings. Were it not for the Covid-19 pandemic I am sure we would be seeing the modern-day equivalent of Hitlers' rallies, with red hats in place of raised right arms.

Trump campaign symbol (left). Hitler’s comparable symbol

Donald Trump‘s re-election campaign has a new “America First” logo — and it looks a lot like the Nazi eagle used by Adolf Hitler and modern white supremacist groups, according to many critics on Twitter.

The logo, which can be found on T-shirts sold through the Trump campaign website, shows a stylized eagle grasping a circle containing the American flag. The eagle has its wings spread and its head turned to show its profile.

Photos of the new apparel quickly went viral on Twitter Wednesday, with critics sharing side-by-side images of the Trump logo and the Nazi eagle, which the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) describes as a “hate symbol.”

The Nazi symbol shows an eagle clutching a circle containing a swastika. The Trump and Nazi symbols depict the eagle in the same perched spread-wing pose, although the Nazi bird is typically drawn with more sharp-edged lines.

“Trump’s latest logo is yet another rip off of the Nazi logo,” tweeted Qasim […]