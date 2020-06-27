Trump administration asks Supreme Court to overturn Obamacare

Stephan: As I noted in the first story in today's edition just because we are in the worst pandemic in our lifetimes, with millions sick, and over 100,000 dead, and millions out of work, why what better time could there be to try and destroy America's already barely functioning healthcare? What this report describes is a level of nastiness at the Caligula level. Unusual? Not at all. Just another day for Donald Trump and the orcs around him.

Supreme Court chamber Credit: Wikimedia

The Trump administration on Thursday night urged the Supreme Court to strike down Obamacare, pushing forward with its attack on the health care law as millions of newly jobless Americans may come to depend on its coverage.

The Justice Department in a new legal brief argues Obamacare in its entirety became invalid when the previous Republican-led Congress axed the unpopular individual mandate penalty for uninsured people. The filing comes weeks after President Donald Trump confirmed his administration would continue to press for Obamacare’s elimination, ignoring warnings from top aides about the risk of voter backlash in November.

“No further analysis is necessary; once the individual mandate and the guaranteed-issue and community-rating provisions are invalidated, the remainder of the ACA cannot survive,” the Justice Department stated.

Trump’s new legal brief offers fresh ammunition to Democrats and their presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, who believe their advantage on health care will help the party retake the White House and possibly the Senate this fall. On Wednesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced plans to vote on