Bayer reaches over $10 billion settlement in Roundup cancer lawsuits

Stephan: I have been telling my readers for decades to not only don't use Roundup, but talk to your immediate neighbors asking them not to use it. This stuff causes cancer. So in the midst of a bad situation, and a lot of suffering and death here is some good news.

Roundup weed killing products are shown May 14, 2019, in Chicago.Scott Olson / Getty

Bayer will pay more than $10 billion to resolve thousands of lawsuits regarding claims that its herbicide Roundup causes cancer, the company announced Wednesday.

Monsanto, which Bayer bought in 2018, lost a lawsuit that same year brought by a school groundskeeper who claimed its weedkiller had caused his non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Since then, thousands of U.S. lawsuits have been filed against the company.

Bayer CEO Werner Baumann called the decision to settle the lawsuits the right one in order to end a long period of uncertainty.

“The decision to resolve the Roundup litigation enables us to focus fully on the critical supply of health care and food,” he said in statement. “It will also return the conversation about the safety and utility of glyphosate-based herbicides to the scientific and regulatory arena and to the full body of science.”

The settlement, however, does not contain any admission of wrongdoing or liability.

Bayer will pay $8.8 billion to $9.6 billion to settle existing lawsuits […]