Trump Has a Half Billion in Loans Coming Due. They May Be His Biggest Conflict of Interest Yet.

Stephan: Very few seem to be paying attention to this, but I think it is very important. Debt is how Putin and the Russian oligarchs operating through Deutsche Bank, arranged for hundreds of millions of dollars of loans. Now those loans are beginning to come due. How do you think Trump will deal with that? His businesses are not doing well. If he loses the election what will he be able to do? Should he win, what do you think he will be willing to do. Stay tuned, I am paying attention.

Win or lose in November, one thing won’t change for Donald Trump: Over the next few years, his company must settle a series of whopping debts. Before the end of a theoretical second term, his company will have to refinance—or, in a far less likely scenario, pay off—nearly a half-billion dollars in loans linked to some of his most prized assets, including Trump Tower. These debts are maturing at a perilous moment for Trump, whose hotels and resorts have been plagued by declining revenues. And that was before the coronavirus pandemic pummeled the hospitality industry in general and the Trump Organization in particular, forcing the full or partial closure of most of its hotel and resort properties.

On financial disclosure forms, Trump has reported holding 14 loans on 12 proper­ties. At least six of those loans, representing about $479 million in debt, are due over the next four years. Some are guaranteed by Trump himself, meaning a creditor could come after his personal—not corporate—­assets if he defaults. If he holds onto the White House, the refinancing of these debts could […]