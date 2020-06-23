A Siberian town near the Arctic Circle just recorded a 100-degree temperature

Stephan: Schwartz' first law of climate change: Whatever is cited it will occur more quickly than predicted, and the results will be much worse than anticipated. We are way past metaphors such as alarm bell, flashing lights, etc. We are headed to a catastrophe for which in most of the country we are utterly unprepared.

A past summer thaw in Verkhoyansk, a Siberian town in Russia. The town normally has an average high of 68 degrees in June but recorded a temp of 100.4 degrees on Saturday.

Credit: Dean Conger/Corbis/Getty

A small town in Siberia reached a temperature of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit on Saturday, which, if verified, would mark the hottest temperature ever recorded north of the Arctic Circle.

Temperatures have jumped in recent months to levels rarely seen in the Russian region, and it’s a sign of a broader trend of human-caused climate change that’s transforming weather patterns in the Arctic Circle.

The town of Verkhoyansk is one of the coldest towns on Earth — temperatures dropped to nearly 60 degrees below zero there this past November — and the average June high temperature is 68 degrees.

The 100.4 reading in Verkhoyansk, which sits farther north than Fairbanks, Alaska, would be the northernmost 100-degree reading ever observed.

The Washington Post reports that while there are questions about the accuracy of the record temperature, a Saturday weather balloon launch that found unusually high temperatures in the lower […]