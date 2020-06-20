Climate Change is Killing Americans. Health Departments Aren’t Equipped to Respond

Stephan: To anyone capable of rational thought the Covid-19 pandemic is a wake-up call as to how unprepared and insufficient the American illness Profit System is at handling mass health crises. One would think that at every level of government there would now be planning to prepare for any such future events. But there isn't. In fact, one political party, The Republican Party, doesn't even seem interested or capable of such thinking and planning. Well, get ready for a lot of suffering and mass death, not only from future pandemics but from climate change. As this well-researched report lays out it has already started.

A sign in direct sunlight indicates 120 degrees in Phoenix on June 20, 2016.

Credit: AP Photo/Matt York



Introduction

PHOENIX — Charlie Rhodes lived alone on a tree-sparse street with sunburned lawns just outside this Arizona city. At 61, the Army veteran’s main connection to the world was Facebook; often, he posted several times a day. But as a heat wave blanketed the region in June 2016 — raising temperatures among the highest ever recorded — his posts stopped. Three weeks later, a pile of unopened mail outside his door prompted a call to police.

When officers arrived, they were overcome by the odor of rotting garbage, worsened by the still-searing heat. Inside the home, they found the air conditioner broken and its thermometer reading 99 degrees. Rhodes lay dead in the bedroom, his body decomposing. The cause, his autopsy shows: “complications of environmental heat exposure.”

Yearly heat-related deaths have more than doubled in Arizona in the last decade to 283. Across the country, heat caused at least 10,000 deaths between 1999 and 2016 — more than hurricanes, tornadoes or floods in most […]