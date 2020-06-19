John Bolton’s Epic Score-Settling

Stephan: I do not care for John Bolton's views, his politics, or his ethics, or patriotism. But he is not stupid, and he knows what John Dean taught Washington: he who has the documentation wins, and Bolton was known for his accurate and copious note-taking. What he shows us is what any person with an IQ bigger than their waist size should know by now. Donald Trump is a narcissistic psychopath; a liar and a cheat. He cares nothing for the country, only for himself. When I was in Washington during Watergate and knew many of the players in that evil scene, they all knew who Nixon really was; they just had other priorities, usually personal self-aggrandizement, and therefore they went along to get along. I am sure the same is true in Washington today. And what that tells us is that the Republican Party and the Republicans in Congress, with one or two exceptions, are all slimy self-promoting quislings. All 23 Republican senators, therefore, should be voted out of office in November. It is time for America to start over. Are you willing to help by voting to make that happen?

Trump and Bolton

John Bolton was not looking to make friends in the Trump White House when he served as the national-security adviser, nor did he do so. Bolton’s disdain for his colleagues in the Administration announces itself early and often in his new memoir, “The Room Where It Happened,” which is due out Tuesday, pending the outcome of a legal battle with Trump’s Justice Department. Bolton mocks, disparages, or clashes with Steven Mnuchin, Nikki Haley, Rex Tillerson, James Mattis, Mike Pompeo, and others, all within the book’s first hundred pages. By the end of the nearly five-hundred-page book, Bolton also criticizes Mick Mulvaney, Jared Kushner, the entire White House economic team, many of his foreign counterparts, and, although he shares their misgivings about Trump, the House Democrats who impeached the President.

This is Washington score-settling on an epic scale. Mnuchin, the Treasury Secretary, “had no idea what he was talking about.” Haley, who served as the Ambassador to the United Nations, is a self-promoting pol who sucked up to Trump’s family. […]