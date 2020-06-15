Report: By 2035, 90 Percent of the US Could Be Powered by Renewables

Stephan: This is a hopeful report on what could be possible if we can sweep the Republicans, and their absolute commitment to support carbon energy, from office at every level. I just don't know whether Americans can think that clearly, and vote decisively for their own self-interest.

Rainbow over San Gorgonio wind turbines in Palm Springs, California.

Credit: Ruaridh Stewart/Zuma

Despite America’s continued reliance on fossil fuels as its primary source of energy, the plummeting costs of alternative energy sources—like power harnessed from the sun or wind—is making them an increasingly viable choice on the competitive market. So much so, that a UC Berkeley report released on Tuesday argues that by 2035, 90 percent of the US could be powered by renewables.

“Technically, it’s feasible,” says Billy Pizer, an expert in climate change who teaches at Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy and was not involved in the Berkeley research. “I think people have thought about this for awhile and, with a combination of renewables and storage, you can certainly reach those sorts of targets.”

Researchers took the available data on renewable energy and created two scenarios for the next 15 years. In one, energy policy remains the way it is now, without ambitious policy changes to encourage the growth of renewable energy. The other imagines what ambitious policy changes implemented over that time could yield. In the first […]