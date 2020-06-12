‘An American fiasco’: US hits grim milestone of 2m Covid-19 cases

Stephan: The United States has the worst record for dealing with coronavirus in the world. We have no national policy. The CDC has been suppressed. Because of the incompetence, self-involvement, and nastiness of Trump we have none of the things that we should have, or that we did have, for instance, in the H1N1 crisis. Blue states, in general, have done their best, while Red states have tried to act like its all in the past. I predict that by this fall we are going to see states turning against states. Why should a state that has handled the crisis as best it can, have tourists from states that have not managed the Covid19 crisis well, come into their states, and cause a new infection crisis? This will be coming on top of what I see as a Trump generated racial crisis. America is coming apart under Trump. And, as the rest of the world looks on, they see an enfeebled U.S. with a psychopath at its helm, bumbling like a drunk in an alleyway. Every Republican Senator who voted not to impeach Trump should be voted out of office.

Covid-19 patients arrive at the Montefiore medical center in the Bronx, New York City.

Credit: John Moore/Getty

For Americans, coronavirus went from being a mysterious affliction that occurred in far-off lands to 1m confirmed cases on US soil within 14 weeks. Now, just six weeks later, the US has broken through the grim milestone of 2m positive tests for Covid-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University tracker.

The anguish of life lost, of a severely wounded economy and wrenching political turmoil have taken a harrowing toll upon a fatigued American public. But further, perhaps far greater pain is yet to come, pandemic experts have warned, even as authorities wave people back into reopened shops and offices and the US president’s political rhetoric on an epochal crisis dwindles away to near silence.

“Everyone has just looked at the first 100 yards of this marathon,” said Michael Osterholm, the director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota.

Osterholm said a society usually becomes resilient to a virus […]