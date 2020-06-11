So this is why Bill Barr is such a bully

Police in Buffalo shove a 75-year-old man to the ground and blood pours from his ear. Police in Brooklyn knock down a young woman and call her a “bitch” because she asked why she had to leave the street. Federal authorities in Washington fire tear gas at peaceful demonstrators, then lie about it.
Get the feeling law enforcement in this country is being run by a middle-school bully?
If so, you are not wrong.
Childhood bullies have a predisposition to become adult bullies, research shows, and, sure enough, it seems Attorney General William Barr was a teenage bully more than 50 years ago.
Back in 1991, during Barr’s confirmation to be George H.W. Bush’s attorney general, lawyer Jimmy Lohman, who overlapped with Barr at New York’s Horace Mann School and later Columbia University, wrote a piece for the little-known Florida Flambeau newspaper about Barr being “my very own high-school tormentor” — a “classic bully” and “power abuser” in the 1960s who “put the crunch on me every chance [he] got.”
Nobody noticed the Flambeau piece at the time, but Lohman posted it on Facebook when President Trump nominated Barr in 2018, and it took […]
Not so surprising. And before that, Sessions! I’ve been envisioning radical GOP federal judges stepping down due to public outcry about their decisions and warped mindsets. Historically, there has been a couple of impeachments and subsequent removal of federal judges. I believe where will be change in this area. I really wish, Stephan you would either self publish or resubmit to other publishers you book on George Mason. There has never been a better time for people to know that Jefferson copied words and sentences created by Mason, who owned a plantation but no slaves. Jefferson was a slaveowner for the entirety of his life. I believe your book, the research and information would be a great success today, and in its own way a healing influence!