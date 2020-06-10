Wednesday, June 10th, 2020
Editor’s Note – The Demise of Oil and Gas
Author: Stephan A. Schwartz
Source: Schwartzreport
Publication Date: 10 June 2020
Link: Editor’s Note – The Demise of Oil and Gas
Source: Schwartzreport
Publication Date: 10 June 2020
Link: Editor’s Note – The Demise of Oil and Gas
Stephan: Today, as we are all submerged in bad news, I thought I would focus on what may not look like good news but, in fact, is good news: the demise of the carbon energy industries. The polluters who have brought us climate change are beginning to see the future, and it looks very bleak. If I were in the financial markets I think I would begin to start calculating when the smart financial move is to short oil.