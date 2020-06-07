Trump’s America Only: A Strategic Disaster

Stephan: John Alexander has been studying and writing about geopolitical issues for decades, and he has a very discerning eye. In this essay he describes in some detail the damage Trump is doing to America's international standing. This is something it will be very hard to fix.

President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office of the White House

Credit: Carlos Barria/Pool Photo/AP

Isolationism is a path well-travelled, but the results never have been efficacious. Based on fear and ignorance, invariably such tendencies of appeasement and willful ignorance of political realities too often have led to war. Geographically, the United States long have benefited from the physical separation afforded by oceans. Such was the case prior to both World War I and World War II. Many Americans naively believed that whatever happened in Europe was none of our concern. Prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor, for the vast majority of our citizens, events in Asia barely were even an afterthought.

Following the experience of WW I, the country was deeply divided concerning re-engagement in foreign affairs. There were famous people who opposed America either getting involved in the war against Germany, or even materially supporting the UK while they were in dire straits. Among those leading that effort was legendary aviator, Charles Lindbergh, who first soloed across the Atlantic and who later became the spokesperson for the