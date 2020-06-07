Trump orders large withdrawal of U.S. forces from Germany

Stephan: Trump is an incompetent psychopath and he has never understood the point of NATO or why we have maintained military outposts in Europe for 75 years. This action of his is getting zero coverage in the electronic media that just goes over and over the same thing. But in Europe and in Russia this is a game changer. Trump has done what Putin has sought since he came to power, and once again one has to ask: What is it that Putin has that holds Trump by his balls?

Donald Trump and European leaders

Perhaps only President Donald Trump could turn a withdrawal of troops into an act of aggression.

The president has directed the Pentagon to reduce sharply the number of U.S. military forces stationed in Germany, where a heavy presence of GIs has long served as a symbol of Washington’s commitment to protecting its European allies.

The White House would not confirm the plan, which was first reported Friday by the Wall Street Journal, but current and former officials familiar with it said Trump would cap the U.S. military presence at 25,000 — requiring a reduction of nearly 30 percent, or roughly 9,700 troops.

As of March 31, there were 34,674 U.S. military personnel stationed in Germany, including 20,774 from the Army and 12,980 from the Air Force, according to the most recent publicly-available Pentagon deployment report.

Some 19,000 additional civilian employees support the uniformed military forces, and that number would almost certainly be cut as a result of the planned withdrawals.

The reduction in forces stands to reverse an increase in the […]