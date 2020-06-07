Teargassed, beaten up, arrested: what freedom of the press looks like in the US right now

Stephan: This is how we appear in the foreign press. We have gone from Reagan's "shining city on a hill" to just another tin-pot self-righteous corrupt authoritarian country little different from those in Africa or Central or South America. And these attacks by the police and military on a free press... well, you know the story.

Caught in the middle of a scrum covering protests in Minneapolis on Saturday, photojournalist Ed Ou could feel his hands and face were wet. For a long time, he didn’t know if it was teargas, pepper spray, or blood – in the end, it turned out to be a combination of all three.

‘I’m getting shot’: attacks on journalists surge in US protests

Sheltered behind a wall in a pack of journalists, Ou had not seen the attack coming. He has documented civil unrest in the Middle East, Ukraine and Iraq, where he learned a few things: never get in the police’s way, find cover, stick together, always know your exit and make sure you are clearly identifiable as press. So when the curfew hit and police fired teargas into the crowd of protesters, Ou stood steady, out of the way, documenting. And then the unexpected happened.

“They literally started throwing concussive grenades in our direction, in the middle of the journalists,” he says.The police approached Ou directly and maced him in […]