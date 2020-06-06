Trump accused by ex-Defense Secretary of putting US on ‘the trail toward a dictatorship’

Stephan: The list keeps growing. Senior military officers, and ranking civilian Defense Department officials are stepping forward to identify Donald Trump as an aspiring fascist dictator. Never, ever, in our history has something like this occurred. Be very clear in your mind, American democracy hangs by a thin and fraying thread. Meanwhile, with the exception of Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, from the Republican senators, we hear... nothing. Like the voles in my wife's garden when the light shines on them they chirp and scuttle away. Every Republican senator and all Republican representatives up for election in November need to voted out of office, and a number should be indicted, prosecuted, and imprisoned.

Former Republican Senator and Secretary of Defense William Cohen

During an appearance on CNN on Friday morning, former Defense Secretary William Cohen – who also served in the U.S. Senate as a Republican — denounced Donald Trump in no uncertain terms, saying his use of military personnel against anti-police brutality protesters is a sign he has set the country on the path to a dictatorship.

To emphasize his point, he later called Trump the “dictator-in-chief.”

Speaking with host Jim Sciutto, Cohen didn’t mince words after the CNN host noted that the president and his former attorney called the protesters “terrorists.”

“What does it mean for you to hear a sitting president dismissing a whole range of protesters, who in fact were largely peaceful around the White House, dismissing a whole range of them as terrorists? What does that mean to you?” the CNN host asked.

“It means that he has no understanding of what the rule of law really means in this country,” Cohen began. “He has declared he wants to be the ‘president of law and order,’ but that’s not what the declaration […]