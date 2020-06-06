This Is What Tyranny Looks Like

Stephan: Attorney General William Barr, like his overlord Donald Trump is a fascist. And, like all fascists Trump and Barr want an army of secret police to intimidate the peasants. Well Barr has put together just such a force of 132,000 men who will do as they're told with little or no accountability except to Trump and Barr. Did you ever think you would see something like this on American soil? I certainly didn't, but it is here, and this is now.

Fascist Attorney General William Barr’s secret police

At the heart of upheaval over George Floyd’s killing is police accountability.

Do the act, face the effects– legal, political. ethical.

It’s the rewrite of what we grew up hearing – do the crime, do the time.

That’s the conundrum we’ve been seeing from the White House, where Donald Trump through Attorney General William P. Barr has been unleashing armed government agents stripped of personal or even agency identity.

The question, obviously, is why? What sense does this make, and what is Barr trying to achieve for the White House other than intimidation of would-be looters and peaceful protesters alike?

The imagery of federal troops – or agents that look like federal troops – guarding the steps of the Lincoln Memorial was strong … enough to reflect what we would expect in an authoritarian regime.

From all that has been reported, Barr organized his small army from the Drug Enforcement Administration and the FBI, who did wear identifying information without names. But also included were officers from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Marshals; the federal […]