Law Enforcement Seizes Masks Meant To Protect Anti-Racist Protesters From COVID-19

Stephan: The thing about fascism is that it is a system designed for the rich, and its treatment of everyone else is notable for little acts of nastiness. Fascism has no interest whatever in social wellbeing unless it impacts the interests of the uber-rich who own the government. This report is about as clear an example of what I mean as you could ask for.

WASHINGTON ― Law enforcement agents have seized hundreds of cloth masks that read “Stop killing Black people” and “Defund police” that a Black Lives Matter-affiliated organization sent to cities around the country to protect demonstrators against the spread of COVID-19, a disease that has had a disparate impact on Black communities.

The Movement for Black Lives (M4BL) spent tens of thousands of dollars on the masks they had planned to send all over the country. The first four boxes, each containing 500 masks, were mailed from Oakland, California, and were destined for Washington, St. Louis, New York City and Minneapolis, where on May 25 a white police officer killed George Floyd, a 46-year-old handcuffed Black man, setting off a wave of protests across the country.

But the items never left the state. The U.S. Postal Service tracking numbers for the packages indicate they were “Seized by Law Enforcement” and urge the mailer to “contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for further information.”

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.

Rene Quinonez of Movement Ink in Oakland, who […]