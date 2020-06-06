Here Are The Billionaires Backing Donald Trump’s Campaign

Stephan: When you think of Trump supporters you probably think about the Magas, White lower class, or middle class, largely rural, less educated, men and women to cite their demographic profile. But Donald Trump only cares about those people at his rallies. He wouldn't eat with them. or socialize with them, and he cares nothing about their wellbeing, as his policies make clear. What he cares about are the people he thinks of as his peers, the White uber-rich fascists. The people who, because of Citizens United, routinely bribe Senators and Representatives to buy the kind of laws and tax policies that reflect their interests. These people matter to him, and he to them, as this list of billionaires and their political donations make clear. And one of the things I find particularly interesting is that many didn't contribute to him in 2016 but now, after almost four years, during which he has shown his fascist White racist bona fides, they are donating very generously.

The richest president in American history has gotten financial support from nearly one in 10 U.S. billionaires.

Nearly five years ago Donald Trump descended an escalator inside Trump Tower and announced a long-shot bid to become president of the United States. Standing on a stage in the building’s lobby, in front of eight American flags, he spoke to a gaggle of cameras. “I’m using my own money,” Trump said, indicating that he would self-fund his campaign. “I’m not using the lobbyists. I’m not using donors. I don’t care. I’m really rich.”

How times have changed. Now in the midst of his reelection campaign, President Trump has accepted donations from 80 billionaires and their spouses, according to a review of Federal Election Commission filings. Fifty-one moguls donated in their own names. Seven others are married to people who did. In other words, 9% of America’s billionaires, who together are worth a combined $210 billion—either directly or through their spouse—have pitched in to cover the costs of Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Forbes mined more than 2.5 million entries in the Federal Election Commission database to identify […]