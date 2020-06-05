Retired military brass sound the alarm about the peril Trump poses to democracy

Stephan: Yesterday I led the Wednesday edition with the extraordinary interview with retired Marine general James Mattis who was also the former Secretary of Defense. Today a chorus of retired senior officers supporting General Mattis' words and sentiments have spoken out. Why are they doing this? Because they see Donald Trump is a cowardly fascist who is abusing his power and misusing the military to which they have given their lives. I have never seen, and never expected to see, anything like this, and I know from emails I have received that career officers and enlisted men and women, who have given their lives to protecting America have never seen anything like it either. We are at a very dangerous place in our history, and the only thing that is going to change it is voting the Republican Party and Bunkerboy Trump out of office.

U.S. Navy Adm. Mike Mullen, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff welcomes Lt. Gen. Hamad Mohammed Thani Al-Rumaithi, chief of staff, United Arab Emirates Armed Forces to the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., Oct. 8, 2009.

Credit: (DoD/Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley

Retired four-star Marine General John Allen has seen enough. In a op-ed for Foreign Policy, Allen tore into Donald Trump and his orders to attack American citizens in front of the White House. Allen said he fears we are “witnessing the beginning of the end of American democracy.”

In a three-part breakdown of how Trump has failed this moment and the nation, (Ret.) Gen. Allen specifically called out this administration singling out antifa—a leaderless movement that is, by definition, anti-fascist—as a terrorist group while ignoring the white supremacists who have been proven to be inciting violence at some of these protests. Allen said: “Far more damage to the United States has come from these terrorists—fascists, Klansmen, and neo-Nazis, all feeling newly empowered today—than those who have opposed them.”

For the record, the FBI found