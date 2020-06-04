Subscribe to Receive the Daily Report

Thursday, June 4th, 2020

‘Sorry I’m late for lunch’: Reporter asks 16 Republicans about Trump’s church photo op – then posted their answers

Author:     David Badash
Source:     Raw Story
Publication Date:     2 June 2020
 Link: ‘Sorry I’m late for lunch’: Reporter asks 16 Republicans about Trump’s church photo op – then posted their answers
Stephan:   Here we can see on display the cowardice and lack of morality of the Republican senators. I think it is disgusting, and I hope everyone of these Senators up for election is defeated. We need a better caliber of person making our laws.
Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn from Tennessee

NBC News Capitol Hill Correspondent Kasie Hunt asked 17 top GOP Senators what they thought of President Donald Trump’s Monday evening photo op, where he had Lafayette Park and St. John’s Church cleared of protestors by teargassing them.

Usually reporters might use one or two of the responses in a news story, but Hunt, who is also the host of MSNBC’s “Kasie DC,” decided to tweet out their responses.

Among the Senators she asked – not all answered – are the only African-American Republican, Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina, Sen. Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas.

Two offered up “late for lunch” responses, four refused to offer any answer, and one blamed the protestors for an “abuse of power.”

Acyn Torabi@Acyn

Kasie Hunt asks Republican senators what they thought of the President having peaceful protestors gassed and dispersed for a photo op

Embedded video

4,90911:44 AM – Jun 2, 2020Twitter Ads info and privacy3,410 people are talking about this

Take a look:Kasie […]

Stephan A. Schwartz, Editor

