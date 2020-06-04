FBI finds no evidence “indicating Antifa involvement” in DC protest despite Trump’s claims: document

Stephan: Trump cannot tell the truth. Every statement is calculated to make him seem like a hero or, at a minimum, blame free. He threatens with lies, gaslights what people can see with their own eyes. I find it fascinating that the Magas just uncritically lap it up.

FBI Headquarters Credit: Getty

The FBI found no intelligence “indicating Antifa involvement” in violence surrounding Sunday’s protest near the White House despite President Donald Trump’s attempts to cast blame on radical leftists, according to an FBI situation report obtained by The Nation.

An FBI source told the outlet that other situation reports, produced daily by the FBI since the weekend, have similarly shown no evidence of Antifa involvement.

“Based on CHS [Confidential Human Source] canvassing, open source/social media partner engagement and liaison, FBI WFO has no intelligence indicating Antifa involvement/presence,” the report reads.

That portion of the report followed a list of violent acts committed during the protest, including people who threw bricks at police and a backpack found to contain explosives.Ken Klippenstein✔@kenklippenstein

FBI found “no intelligence indicating Antifa involvement” in May 31 violence, per FBI report leaked to me.

That was the same day that Trump vowed to designate Antifa a terrorist organization.https://www.thenation.com/article/activism/antifa-trump-fbi/ …