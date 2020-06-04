Cotton: Trump should use Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty military to cities

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said on Monday that President Trump should use the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty U.S. troops to cities impacted by protests and riots in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police.
Cotton, during an interview with Fox News, said that “if necessary the president should use the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty military forces to these cities to support our local law enforcement and ensure that this violence ends tonight, not one more night.”
“What the president can do is say that justice will be done in accordance with law for George Floyd and we will always respect the right of peaceful protests … but the rioting, the anarchy and the looting ends tonight. If local law enforcement is overwhelmed … lets see how these anarchists respond when the 101st Airborne is on the other side of the street,” Cotton added.
Protests have swept the country in response to Floyd’s death. At least 40 cities have imposed curfews and the National Guard has been activated in […]
The single person protecting America from dictatorship is trump. Dear Leader is so chaotic, incompetent, lacking in “vision”, self-sabotaging, lacking consistency excepting in his constant need for adoration and money that we may be saved despite his worshipful base. He supposedly trusts his gut, that gut he fills with KFC, Mikey D’s, meatloaf and chocolate cake that prevents him from actually building anything beyond his rallies.
Mussolini, Stalin or Hitler while destroying their opponents actually did build something, evil though it was. Tom Cotton is dangerous and certainly one of dear leader’s many enablers. He speaks and has spoken as someone with truly evil intelligence who should be no where near positions of authority.