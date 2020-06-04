Cotton: Trump should use Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty military to cities

Stephan: Senator Tom Cotton a senator from Arkansas, and a Republican, speaks for the christofascist members of the Senate, it seems. None have come out to condemn him. Using the American military in American streets to control Americans exercising their Constitutional rights to assemble and exercise free speech. Is anything else required to make it clear where the Magas stand?

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) said on Monday that President Trump should use the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty U.S. troops to cities impacted by protests and riots in the wake of the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man killed while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Cotton, during an interview with Fox News, said that “if necessary the president should use the Insurrection Act to deploy active-duty military forces to these cities to support our local law enforcement and ensure that this violence ends tonight, not one more night.”

“What the president can do is say that justice will be done in accordance with law for George Floyd and we will always respect the right of peaceful protests … but the rioting, the anarchy and the looting ends tonight. If local law enforcement is overwhelmed … lets see how these anarchists respond when the 101st Airborne is on the other side of the street,” Cotton added.

Protests have swept the country in response to Floyd’s death. At least 40 cities have imposed curfews and the National Guard has been activated in […]