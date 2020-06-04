In Wednesday’s edition I published a photo of Trump and Hitler both holding Bibles. It was up for less than seven hours before I learned that the photo was not authentic. We immediately took it down, and I apologize to my readers for this mistake. It is very important to me that SR maintain the highest standards of accuracy, and you may rely that whenever we discover a mistake it will be corrected the moment we find that out, and a notice of correction will be posted.
Thursday, June 4th, 2020
Correction
Stephan:
Trump cannot tell the truth. Every statement is calculated to make him seem like a hero or, at a minimum, blame free. He threatens with lies, gaslights what people can see with their own eyes. I find it fascinating that the Magas just uncritically lap it up.
Mr Schwartz you’re probably aware of this, but Bob Altermeyer has an excellent psychological analysis of Trump’s followers. He has dubbed them “the authoritarians”. https://www.theauthoritarians.org/
Oh how I liked the Hitler photo it was a perfect fit for my world view. Thanks for the reminder that some of the media is playing us constantly for fun and mostly profit/power. Stirring the pot of chaos, confrontation and confusion what with the right talking frequently about “fake news” which really is any story they don’t like. Though sometimes they are right/correct…..