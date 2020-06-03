White supremacists pose as Antifa online, call for violence

Stephan: I think it is gradually becoming clear to some in the media, and hopefully, some in law enforcement that the civil right demonstrations are being infiltrated by Magas, who work on behalf of Trump, and anarchists who just want to create chaos. That's the trouble with social media; you don't ever really know who is posting what. Yet millions are influenced by such posts. It is warping our entire political process.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK — A Twitter account that tweeted a call to violence and claimed to be representing the position of “Antifa” was in fact created by a known white supremacist group, Twitter said Monday. The company removed the account. Before it emerged the account was run by white supremacists, Donald Trump Jr., President Donald Trump’s son, pointed his 2.8 million Instagram followers to the account as an example of how dangerous Antifa is. “This account violated our platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts,” a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement. “We took action after the account sent a Tweet inciting violence and broke the Twitter Rules.”Although the account only had a few hundred followers, it is an example of white supremacists seeking to inflame tensions in the United States by posing as left-wing activists online.

