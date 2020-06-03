Police brutality is a public health crisis

Stephan: Beginning with Nixon, a corrupt criminal Republican, America began to militarize its police; a trend that has continued now for four decades It wasn't just the weapons, it was the people that were recruited into law enforcement. Throughout America's cities the police are filled with Magas. They despise non-Whites, they are bullies under color of authority, and they are using the civil rights demonstrations and the anarchy created by the Magas, and anarchists to act our their grievances, and racism. Look at the number of journalists that have been shot with rubber bullets and gassed. Look at the overwhelming number of Black demonstrators arrested and similarly shot with rubber bullets and gassed.

America’s crises are boiling over, one into another. Amid the coronavirus pandemic, masses of people are taking to the streets to protest police brutality after the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and other victims of racial violence.

These two stories are linked. They are both public health stories. The link is systemic racism.

“The same broad-sweeping structural racism that enables police brutality against black Americans is also responsible for higher mortality among black Americans with Covid-19,” Maimuna Majumder, a Harvard epidemiologist working on the Covid-19 response, tells Vox.

“One in every 1,000 black men and boys can expect to be killed by police in this country,” she says. “To me, this clearly illustrates why police brutality is a public health problem; anything that causes mortality at such a scale is a public health problem.”

As the Covid-19 crisis continues, it’s also become clear that black communities, and other communities of color, have suffered a disproportionate burden. Law professors Ruqaiijah Yearby and Seema Mohapatra recently explained this in detail in the Journal of Law and Bioscience:

African Americans make up just 12% of the population in […]