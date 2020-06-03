Gun sales surge 80% in May, says research firm

Stephan: There is a serious faction within the United States, insecure in their manhood, obsessed with guns. They are the violent Magas who are just waiting for Trump's call to begin a civil insurrection. In their world you can't own enough guns, and so we have come to this. Trump plays these people as Hitler played his Brown shirts, and Mussolini played his Black shirts. We have come to a very dangerous place; a place America has not been to since 1861, where civil violence is right behind the door.

In this March 15, 2020, file photo, people wait in line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who was sued by gun-rights groups after trying to shut down firearms dealers in the wake of coronavirus concerns, said Monday, March 30, that he is abandoning the effort. Credit: AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu

Gun sales surged in May as shops reported an uptick in interest and demand amid national protests after the Memorial Day killing of George Floyd and as the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc and stoke fear across the country.

“Almost, you couldn’t even keep up with it. That’s how crazy it was,” said Joe Hawk, owner of Guns & Roses in New Jersey. “After Memorial Day, it spiked again. It just went crazy again.”

Small Arms Analytics & Forecasting, a private research firm, estimated that more than 1.7 million guns were sold in May, an 80% jump from May 2019.

“Yet again, firearms sales have surged in unprecedented ways,” said Jurgen Brauer, the group’s chief economist.

The stock prices for several gunmaking companies, including […]